Business Analyst Lead – Employee Benefits Experience

Mar 23, 2023

GoldenRule is recruiting for a Leader in the Insurance Industry.

We are searching for a Business Analyst Lead with Employee Benefits experience to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.

  • At least 10 x Years minimum experience

  • This candidate MUST HAVE “Employee Benefit” experience in the Insurance Industry.

  • This BA will coordinate a Group of Business Analysts on Way of Work and also run point on ensuring that the pipeline of Features are elaborated as per the Roadmap

  • Use of Azure Dev Ops and Confluence for User Story compilation

  • Use of Visio for process mapping

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

