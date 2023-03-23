Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Mar 23, 2023

The purpose of the role is to apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.

  • To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.
  • To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
  • The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

Requirements and Experience

5 Years Agile Experience
8 years BA Analyst Experience
Process Analysis
Modelling Tools
Jira

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Business Analyst
  • Modelling tools
  • Process analysis

