Cisco, NIL launch Project 525 to train network professionals

Cisco, in partnership with advanced network solutions and learning provider NIL, has launched Project 525, a flagship curriculum programme that helps IT and network professionals achieve the Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certification.

“Project 525 aims to take South Africa’s networking capabilities to the next level. With the help of our trusted learning partners, Cisco is bridging the gap between knowledge and skills and offering the learning and certification pathways that our industry professionals need,” says Conrad Steyn, chief technology officer at Cisco.

Conceived by Martin Camp, MD of NIL Data SA, and brought to life by NIL and Cisco, Project 525 takes CCNPs through the practical application and learning that is required for them to achieve CCIE certification.

The programme aims to train and certify 500 CCIE professionals by the end of 2025. By that time, it’s estimated that 97-million new jobs will have been created globally, thanks to advances in technology and automation.

“South Africa faces a shortage of sought-after certified technology skillsets. We must prioritise addressing this shortage with programmes such as Project 525. The project condenses years of hands-on technical experience into a streamlined, comprehensive learning process supported by the world’s leading network solutions provider,” Camp explains.

The CCIE distinguishes the most talented and capable internetworking professionals worldwide. The latest CCIE curriculum enables engineers to gain a thorough understanding of networks and how network infrastructure serves as the backbone of any organisation.

A strategic partner of Cisco since 1992 and a bearer of Cisco Platinum Learning Partner and Cisco Business Learning Partner statuses, NIL helped Cisco deliver its CCIE 360 programme in 2018. Project 525 delivers the best of the 360 programme through e-learning, workshops, and regular mentoring sessions. Participants are continually assessed throughout the learning process.

“Candidates must invest their time and money in the course, which is not something that should be taken lightly. In return, CCIE certification positions them as skilled professionals desired by organisations worldwide,” Camp adds.

Through NIL’s partnership with the Institute of Chartered IT Professionals (ICITP), CCIE-certified professionals are recognised as practising at a professional level. Candidates who successfully achieve the CCIE certification will also be registered with the ICITP as an ITP(SA) Information Technology Professional.

Project 525 is one of several initiatives Cisco has undertaken to provide digital skills training and certification in South Africa and around the world.