Commercial Analyst at CA Financial Appointments

A unique opportunity has become available for a Commercial Analyst within my client in the luxury travel sector. The successful incumbent amongst other things will be responsible for providing insight to the sales team to ensure they meet, exceed and maximise the revenue potential goal of the group.

Responsibilities:

Maintain accurate ongoing records of controls applied to all systems

Chair weekly revenue meeting with CEO, reservations and sales teams

Prepare annual business outlook

Pro-active evaluation of availability controls, recommending necessary strategy changes

Complete and analyse the month end reports

Analyse and supply data to the CEO to assist in the preparation of the annual plan and rate reviews

To be the link between the Operations, Finance, Sales, Marketing and Reservations Teams

Develop operating standards & procedures in the reservations and sales department

Check competitor strategy on a regular basis reviewing rates and availability

Requirements:

Accounting / Finance Qualification

Advanced data analysis, business acumen and financial analysis skills

Advanced Excel and BI Tools skills

Minimum 5 years’ experience in similar role within the tourism industry ideally

