Data Engineer II

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To contribute to the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements of the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment.

* To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the D&A environment.

* To participate in and provide input to the Architect during the compilation of solution design documentation for new and existing D&A products and systems.

Education (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Data Analysis

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Data Analysis

Knowledge and Experience

Knowledge:

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* ETL processes

* Rational database system and cloud data warehousing

* Dimensional modelling

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* Data analysis and design

* Data architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

DPLC

Solid understanding of:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Experience:

Minimum:

* At least 6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis together with a relevant 3 year tertiary qualification

OR

* At least 6 – 8 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis

* Proven experience in: SQL Server and / or business intelligence tools (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

* Data Warehousing

* Data Management Lifecycle

Ideal:

* Proven experience in: Python and/or Open Source development tools

* Visualisation Technologies: MS PowerBI, AWS QuickSight

* Cloud Environment

* Experience working in an AWS environment as well as with AWS Technologies

* Participation in PBT Graduate Programme / Training / Skills Development, PBT Academy, e.g. Data Engineering, BI Business Analysis, Data Modelling

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Communications Skills

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Problem solving skills

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

Pyspark

