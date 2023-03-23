Data Scientist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Mar 23, 2023

Our client in the Marketing Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Data Scientist.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:

  • 3 – 5 years minimum experience in a research environment.
  • Honours Degree level qualification – Statistics/Mathematics/Engineering.
  • Meticulous attention to detail.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Ability to prioritise and multitask.
  • Team player.
  • Self-disciplined.
  • Deadline driven.
  • Excel proficiency a must.
  • Experience with programming languages.
  • SQL, SAS, SPSS, Power BI proficiency advantageous.

Responsibilities:

  • Designing of adequate samples, surveys, methodologies and universe structures for new project during project setup phase.
  • Evaluate universe and sample designs for existing projects and implement changes where necessary.
  • Assist with complex data investigations and analysis within the department.
  • Consultations with relevant departments to solve data-related challenges.
  • Provide guidance to the correct use of reported data.
  • Set up and review data verification methods to optimize processes.
  • Assist with designing more efficient production processes.
  • Manage and implement data restatements for relevant projects.
  • Assist with building data models, data visuals as well as complex calculations using tools provided.
  • Any other related tasks that may arise from time to time.
  • Monitor and follow up on timelines for assigned projects.
  • Assist with project setups where applicable.
  • Receive and delegate project specific requests from internal departments.
  • Data review and sign off.
  • Report generation and updates.

Desired Skills:

  • stats
  • research
  • sample
  • survey
  • projects
  • sql
  • analytics

