Data Scientist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Marketing Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Data Scientist.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

3 – 5 years minimum experience in a research environment.

Honours Degree level qualification – Statistics/Mathematics/Engineering.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to prioritise and multitask.

Team player.

Self-disciplined.

Deadline driven.

Excel proficiency a must.

Experience with programming languages.

SQL, SAS, SPSS, Power BI proficiency advantageous.

Responsibilities:

Designing of adequate samples, surveys, methodologies and universe structures for new project during project setup phase.

Evaluate universe and sample designs for existing projects and implement changes where necessary.

Assist with complex data investigations and analysis within the department.

Consultations with relevant departments to solve data-related challenges.

Provide guidance to the correct use of reported data.

Set up and review data verification methods to optimize processes.

Assist with designing more efficient production processes.

Manage and implement data restatements for relevant projects.

Assist with building data models, data visuals as well as complex calculations using tools provided.

Any other related tasks that may arise from time to time.

Monitor and follow up on timelines for assigned projects.

Assist with project setups where applicable.

Receive and delegate project specific requests from internal departments.

Data review and sign off.

Report generation and updates.

Desired Skills:

stats

research

sample

survey

projects

sql

analytics

