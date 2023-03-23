Developer – C# (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, a leading global technology organisation, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop reusable code for multiple platforms

Breakdown complex issues into manageable tasks

Support existing and new functionality and components

Collaborate with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements, and understand existing product and domain elements

Refactor and improve code for maintainability and adaptability to new requirements

Work effectively in a team environment and follow product software development processes and standards

Improve application performance and high availability features

Create and execute unit and system tests, and produce technical documentation

Perform root cause analysis on bugs and fix the problem in an integrated system

Build and deploy the system on an application server, and conduct functional testing

Integrate work from other developers and debug their code if necessary

Provide guidance and support to junior developers for quality work delivery within timelines

Provide technical leadership to the development team and other teams within the company

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences

Relevant Skill / Experience:

As a software developer, you should have at least 5-10 years of relevant experience working in a team environment.

It’s essential to have a strong knowledge of Microsoft web development tool sets to succeed in this role.

To be a Senior Integration Developer, you’ll need 2-3 years of relevant experience in a software development team.

Understanding the .Net framework and C# Language features are critical to success in this role.

A solid knowledge of SDLC processes, tools, and techniques is also necessary, specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Familiarity with team development tools like source control applications (preferably GIT) and UML documentation tools is required.

As an experienced developer, you should be well-versed in security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and understand how they can impact application solutions.

Monitoring and optimising web server and site technical performance for security, backup, recovery, and integrity are also essential skills.

You should have in-depth knowledge and experience with ASP.Net, C#.Net, XML, and .Net 4.7.2 to perform this role successfully.

Experience with the integration of Web/RESTful services, XML, and JSON message interactions, namespace management, and utilisation is critical.

Knowledge and experience with SQL and relational databases (e.g. MS SQL 2008 onwards) and tools like SoapUI/Postman are also required.

Paying attention to detail, conducting extensive unit testing, and supporting quality testing phases are critical to delivering production-quality software.

As an experienced developer, you should be well-versed in object orientation and composition.

Proficiency with toolsets like Visual Studio, SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards, SOAP/REST Services, and IBM MQ Series Client interaction is required.

Additional knowledge and experience with ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7, Entity Framework 6.2.0, Jquery 3.4.1, Web API 5.2.7, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Python, and Xamarin would be a significant plus.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C# Development

SDLC

ASP.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position