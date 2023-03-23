Full Stack Developer (Remote)

Mar 23, 2023

We are looking for an Intermediate to Senior Full Stack Developer.

Must be well versed in C#, Java, .Net Core and Angular.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric essential

Preferred Qualification:

  • IT related qualification

  • Knows how to simplify code and write clean code

  • Autonomous

  • Be able to identify areas for improvement in stack and communicate it across effectively.

  • A want to improve and grow – learn and expand there is a lot of room for this.

  • Understands concepts of MVC and MVV.

  • Front end testing is a bonus.

  • Experience SQL and/or NoSQL.

  • Advantageous if experienced in cloud.

  • Source control for code – we use Git, knowledge is advantageous.

  • Able to take a complex problem and break it down into smaller components.

  • Translate business requirements into technical solutions.

  • Design a solution so that your components can be reused and are loosely couple.

  • Able to estimate the amount of time you need to complete each component.

  • Document code and write manuals that explain how things work.

  • Ability to handle scope creep or prioritize.

  • Industry experience as a full stack of at least 5 years.

  • Strong understanding of anti-money laundering regulations.

  • Ability to work independently without the need for supervision.

  • Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills.

  • Proficiency in word and email software.

Remote – preferably in SA

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

