Full Stack Developer (Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for an Intermediate to Senior Full Stack Developer.
Must be well versed in C#, Java, .Net Core and Angular.
Qualification Required:
- Matric essential
Preferred Qualification:
- IT related qualification
- Knows how to simplify code and write clean code
- Autonomous
- Be able to identify areas for improvement in stack and communicate it across effectively.
- A want to improve and grow – learn and expand there is a lot of room for this.
- Understands concepts of MVC and MVV.
- Front end testing is a bonus.
- Experience SQL and/or NoSQL.
- Advantageous if experienced in cloud.
- Source control for code – we use Git, knowledge is advantageous.
- Able to take a complex problem and break it down into smaller components.
- Translate business requirements into technical solutions.
- Design a solution so that your components can be reused and are loosely couple.
- Able to estimate the amount of time you need to complete each component.
- Document code and write manuals that explain how things work.
- Ability to handle scope creep or prioritize.
- Industry experience as a full stack of at least 5 years.
- Strong understanding of anti-money laundering regulations.
- Ability to work independently without the need for supervision.
- Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Proficiency in word and email software.
Remote – preferably in SA
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML