FUNTIONAL SYSTEM ANALYST – Gauteng Johannesburg

The purpose of the Functional and Technical System Analyst (SA) at Andile is to provide Capital Markets knowledge and practical application of business analysis in order to design, develop and implement functional and technical system solutions to Capital Markets challenges. This role has a client functional and technical system focus.

Role Objectives

Understand and clarify client functional and technical system requirements to identify, document and solve client system challenges within the client business context.

Deliver functional and technical system solutions to solve client business and system challenges.

Ensure that implemented system solutions address the original client business and/ or system requirement with the requisite quality and efficiency that aims to exceed client expectations.

Ensure Andile’s continual growth in system analysis competence, competitiveness and innovation through continuous individual learning and development.

Capital Markets subject matter, across asset classes, across business areas at the requisite level of seniority (accountability).

FIS Front Arena, Calypso, FinMechanics, Murex or similar Capital Markets Software Systems knowledge at the requisite level of seniority (accountability).

Business Analysis fundamental knowledge at the requisite level of seniority (accountability).

System Configuration and Development fundamental knowledge at the requisite level of seniority (accountability).

Skills

Requirements Gathering – elicitation of client system requirements for input to functional and technical requirements specifications.

Solution Design – design of functional and technical system solutions that address client system requirements.

Scoping – contribute to client deliverable scope analysis and definition within context of system requirements.

System Configuration and Development – the ability to configure systems and develop system software in order to deliver functional and technical solutions to client system requirements.

Planning – plan task execution and deliver accordingly.

Documentation – documenting of all required aspects related to system analysis, including requirements, solutions and testing according to Business Analysis standards.

Testing – definition, validation and documentation of functional and technical testing scope, test cases and test outcomes across all testing phases, including unit, functional/integration, regression and user acceptance testing.

Solution Verification – quality control and verification of final solution adherence to functional and technical requirements specifications before final production delivery and implementation.

System Training – training to client business users in the use and/or understanding of system functionality.

Post Implementation Support – system maintenance and client assistance in the use and/or understanding of the implemented system solutions.

Stakeholder Engagement – the ability to engage relevant stakeholders of a client deliverable for all functional and technical delivery aspects.

Prioritisation – the ability to identify the object of highest importance and executing accordingly.

Communication – the ability to convey relevant information in written and verbal form with the intent of creating clarity.

Interpersonal Skills – the ability to interact with other people, individually and in groups through listening, effective speaking and the ability to control and manage emotions.

Collaboration – being intentional about working together with others to achieve a common purpose, and the realisation that the collective result is superior to individual results.

Minimum Requirements:

B.Sc. Financial Mathematics or B.Sc. Actuarial Science, BCom Accounting or

Post-graduate degrees are advantageous.

Desired Skills:

B.Sc

Calypso

Capital Markets

