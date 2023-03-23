INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER at Ntice Search

Our client in the financial security market is looking for a Head Of Information Security who will be responsible to set the strategic direction to lead the protection of technology and data from threats and other whilst observing regulatory and compliance standards.

Set the Technology Strategy & Innovation for your area of responsibility

Create and drive a strategy for the development, deployment, maintenance and monitoring of information security technologies and program enhancements including strategic integration of partnerships e.g., Joint Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions

Provide Stratco and Group Risk committees a view on overall cyber security readiness of CLIENT’S and what measures need to be implemented to enhance the current level of security practices and awareness

Responsible to confirm that the Information Systems disaster recovery plans meets the minimum information security standards

Prioritise and allocate cyber security resources in alignment with the overall CLIENT’S strategy

Create and execute cyber security strategies to improve the reliability and security of projects.

Accountable for the data protection of the organisation in compliance with regulatory requirements

Oversee the creation of a framework and program that oversees data protection across the organisation through the enforcement of the policy through business area Deputy Information Officers

Validate the effectiveness of vendor relationships and performance and recommend the appointments of new vendors in conjunction with Procurement in alignment with the IT strategy when required

Lead Analysis and Planning Activities

Responsible to analyse the CLIENT’S technology landscape and craft blueprint/framework that addresses current vulnerabilities/gaps and future demands

Monitor security vulnerabilities, threats and events across network and host systems and prioritize plans of action according to severity of risk and provide an assessment to the CTO of the impact to the organisation with a plan to remediate

Anticipate new security threats and stay up to date with evolving infrastructures

Collaborate with key stakeholders to integrate IT systems development with security policies and information protection strategies

Research current and latest Technology Security methodology and tools (nationally & internationally) in order to:

Assess, test and select new security products and technologies

Prepare cost estimates and identify integration issues

Propose changes or enhancements to the correct forum (project portfolio board, Stratco etc.) in order to obtain approvals to implement

Set the Design for your Area of Responsibility

Collaborate with key stakeholders to establish a robust IT security risk management program, which is not limited to this one component but will be agile in design.

Responsible to provide assurance that all corporate governance is in place with allocated partners/vendors before any work commences

Adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks, including the Regulation on Interception of Communications Act, the Protection of Personal Information Act and international privacy laws

Supervise development/ review of and oversee compliance with corporate security policies, standards, and procedures

Provide expert guidance and consultancy on the development of local, system-specific, and application-specific information security policies, guidelines, standards, procedures, and responsibility designations

Devise imaginative solutions within our area of responsibility to protect and add value to the cash ecosystem and CLIENT’S.

Lead Implementation and Execution Activities

Establish a cyber forensics investigations program that will be embedded as practice and conducted through internal and external teams.

Responsible to provide feedback to the CTO and Group Risk in the event of a breach with recommended corrective measures.

Responsible to maintain and update the Information Governance Toolkit and other measures of Information Security as required

Spearhead education programs, in collaboration with Organisational Development, focused on user awareness and security compliance and institute enterprise-wide training in security awareness, protocols, and procedures

Coordinate external information security inspections, tests and reviews and oversee an in-house security team and consultants where applicable

Develop strategies to manage security incidents, coordinate investigative activities and test the effectiveness post deployment

Function as a focal point for IT security investigations and direct a full investigation with recommended courses of action

Review and provide authorization on recommendations received in relation to in the procurement process and/or any investigative/exploratory venture requests

Lead Risk & Quality Management

Responsible to create a cyber risk conscious culture that understand the integral role each employee plays in successfully protecting CLIENT’S

Strive to deliver a zero-audit finding year on year

Deliver clean vulnerability assessments on CLIENT’S Technology resources through constant health checks, forensic investigations and mitigation procedures

Take ownership of the internal Control and Audit strategy and execution of existing systems and provide comprehensive risk assessments to CTO and Group Risk

Oversee and where need be respond immediately to security-related incidents and provide a thorough post-event analysis

Quantify risks according to potential revenue loss through security incidents

Manage Technology related insurance (including Cyber insurance costs)

Review and seek to improve on the internal and external Business Continuity Management plans including running tests to ensure effectiveness

Collaborate with CLIENT’S and external stakeholders to validate and review disaster recovery plans that will have minimal impact on the cash ecosystem in terms of service delivery

Financial Management

Review and present financial forecasts for cyber security operations and proper maintenance cover for cyber security assets

Collaborate and Consult with Key Stakeholders to manage the strategic alignment within CLIENT’S Cyber Security

Manage a departmental budget, reporting on monthly expenditure and updating forecasts accordingly

Provide input into the departmental budget on an annual cycle

People Management

Establish, embed, and maintain information security standards, including continuous improvement of working processes, effective use of organization-wide approaches to goal setting, personal development planning, and motivation for a high performing team

Continuously exploring ways of improving the team’s toolkit and output and a proactive mindset

Create an environment conducive to cross-functional skills transfer.

Creates a conducive environment which translates into productivity and high morale within CLIENT’S delivering on key performance areas

Lead and manage the Talent Management Process within one’s department

Lead and manage the end-to-end performance management process of employees

Adhere to legislative requirements, company policies and procedures in respect of employment Health and safety practices

Manage overtime / illegal overtime of one’s department through proper planning and staff rotation inclusive of driving the time and attendance system within one’s department

Draft and execute training plans in conjunction with the Organisational Development team

Create and implement strategies in collaboration with Change Management & HR to evaluate and maintain employee satisfaction

Drive Transformation and BBB-EE initiatives to ensure sustainable alignment to the company scorecard

Act as a change management architect in periods of change to ensure continuity

Facilitate the necessary presentations, workshops or forums to ensure consistent and accurate communication is given across one’s department

Drive the organisation culture within one’s centre

Drive the department’s values while inspiring confidence and generating excitement, enthusiasm and commitment towards the mission.

Serve as a leader of the culture program driving the desired behaviours and encouraging employee engagement

Create and implement strategies in collaboration with Change Management & HR to evaluate and maintain employee satisfaction

Drive Transformation and BBB-EE initiatives to ensure sustainable alignment to the company scorecard

Provide leadership to employees within the organisation, creating a winning culture and high morale Lead as an Ambassador and executor of Change

Act as a change management architect in periods of change to ensure continuity to operations

Effectively communicate and embed new processes and procedures as they occur addressing or escalating matters / concerns to the SME’s (subject matter experts) when required

Facilitate the necessary presentations, workshops or forums to ensure consistent and accurate communication is given across one’s centre/s

Requirements

8 years’ working in Cyber Security of which:

5 years has been managing security operations and teams.

3 years has been managing IT Security supplier performance

Expert knowledge of Information Security tools and techniques, IT Governance standards and methodologies, Information Security legislation and regulations and software development lifecycle.

In-depth knowledge on countermeasures against potential risks.

Technical knowledge of IT systems, data bases, data warehouse, ETL tools and data modelling

Experience in IT Security methodology

Minimum Requirements: Education

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, programming, or a related field

One or more of the below certifications would be advantageous:

CISSP: Certified Information Systems Security Professional

CISA: Certified Information Systems Auditor

CISM: Certified Information Security Manager

Desired Skills:

