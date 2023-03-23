IT Delivery Manager (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

DRIVE the visibility & integration of an Online Integrated Roadmap of a reputable Retail Group seeking the strong commercial acumen of a solutions-driven IT Delivery Manager to join its team. You will take charge of the planning, management, and control of IT delivery across its Online projects and programs while ensuring the portfolio of IT project work is coordinated and delivered. You will also be expected to identify, develop and implement techniques to improve engagement, productivity, increase efficiencies & optimize the delivery process. The successful incumbent will require a 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification with 5 years’ IT industry work experience and at least 3 years’ having held the role of a Project Manager within the IT environment including experience managing teams delivering IT implementations and involving cross-functional teams, in Waterfall and Agile environment.

DUTIES:

IT resource planning and demand –

Drive IT peer systems resource requirements across Online Product Teams and make submissions into the IT Demand Forum.

Facilitate and manage the required IT outcomes through various IT approval forums as required.

Ensure adequate representation of IT requirements in initiative business cases by coordinating IT impact assessment and planning, including collation of effort, and budget estimates and operational impact (Discovery Phase).

Project Delivery Management –

Manage the delivery of projects through the complete life cycle from inception to deployment, ensuring that delivery meets business and technical requirements and is within agreed time and budget.

Ensure that all pre-requisites are taken into account during the planning process including business case, associated budgets, downstream ITS capacity etc.

Identity and manage exceptions to delivery including blockers, risks, issues and dependencies.

Ensure the appropriate monitoring and control measures are in place to track and report on the status of initiatives. Identify, develop and implement techniques to improve engagement, productivity, increase efficiencies optimize the delivery process.

Stakeholder Management –

Establish collaborative partnerships and facilitate engagement between IT Portfolio Office, Product Teams, relevant IT teams and Business Stakeholders.

Establish and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders within the business and in IT, ensuring regular engagement in terms of understanding the business need, building shared understanding of the solution and providing status updates.

Change Management –

Ensure that change impacts across people, process and systems are managed by leveraging existing change management support and resources.

Ensure the effective transition of new capabilities and services into operations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ IT industry experience.

At least 3 years’ experience within IT environment as a Project Manager.

Experience in dealing with all levels of business.

Experience managing teams delivering IT implementations and involving cross-functional teams, in Waterfall and Agile environment.

Working with multiple cross-skilled teams, including offshore teams.

Track record of completing quality projects on time.

Understanding of web solution development and related technologies.

Advantageous –

Project Management Qualification and/or Certification.

Retail experience.

Knowledge of application development methodologies, Agile and related techniques (e.g., Kanban, DevSecOps).

ATTRIBUTES:

Understands what is commercially achievable and makes sound business decisions.

Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.

Develops retail acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints.

Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.

Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem.

Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles.

Asks perceptive, probing questions to get to the heart of the matter.

Maintains a keen awareness of the interrelationships among various components of large-scale activities/projects.

Actively monitors resource allocation and utilisation and makes adjustments as necessary.

Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners.

Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.

Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.

Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change.

Devises action plans for adapting to change.

COMMENTS:

