IT Infrastructure Manager

Mar 23, 2023

This is for the individual with dogged determination, with passion and exceptional Technical Operations experience in a highly scalable environment, coupled with management experience. Are you up for a challenge?

Position Purpose

  • To enable the infrastructure teams to resolve all calls/requests/Incidents daily
  • Deal effectively with vendors, third party vendors as well as service providers.
  • Create standard procedures to enhance scalability and performance of existing infrastructure architecture.
  • Troubleshoot complex infrastructure issues
  • Maintain infrastructure disaster recovery procedures to ensure continuous availability and speedy recovery.
  • Plan installation, migration, and upgrade of infrastructure.
  • Ensure that database is developed according to business requirements.
  • Reporting
  • Identify and resolve database issues related to performance and capacity.
  • Develop best practices for performance and operational efficiency.
  • Ensure infrastructure management and maintenance tasks are performed effectively.
  • Conduct training programs for staff on infrastructure development and maintenance procedures.
  • Perform regular audits to ensure compliancy on security and license.
  • Provide regular updates to management on infrastructure project status.

Experience

  • 7 years Infrastructure/data centre/Hosting and storage management experience.
  • 5 years VMware experience.
  • 5 years backup and recovery experience.
  • 5 years Third Party/Vendor Management experience.
  • 3 years People Management experience.

Accountabilities

