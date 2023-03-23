IT Infrastructure Manager

This is for the individual with dogged determination, with passion and exceptional Technical Operations experience in a highly scalable environment, coupled with management experience. Are you up for a challenge?
Position Purpose
- To enable the infrastructure teams to resolve all calls/requests/Incidents daily
- Deal effectively with vendors, third party vendors as well as service providers.
- Create standard procedures to enhance scalability and performance of existing infrastructure architecture.
- Troubleshoot complex infrastructure issues
- Maintain infrastructure disaster recovery procedures to ensure continuous availability and speedy recovery.
- Plan installation, migration, and upgrade of infrastructure.
- Ensure that database is developed according to business requirements.
- Reporting
- Identify and resolve database issues related to performance and capacity.
- Develop best practices for performance and operational efficiency.
- Ensure infrastructure management and maintenance tasks are performed effectively.
- Conduct training programs for staff on infrastructure development and maintenance procedures.
- Perform regular audits to ensure compliancy on security and license.
- Provide regular updates to management on infrastructure project status.
Experience
- 7 years Infrastructure/data centre/Hosting and storage management experience.
- 5 years VMware experience.
- 5 years backup and recovery experience.
- 5 years Third Party/Vendor Management experience.
- 3 years People Management experience.
Accountabilities
