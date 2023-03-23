IT Infrastructure Manager – Gauteng

This is for the individual with dogged determination, with passion and exceptional Technical Operations experience in a highly scalable environment, coupled with management experience. Are you up for a challenge?

IT solutions.

specialized disease management.

pharmaceutical wholesaling; and

Pharmaceutical courier distribution services.

Position Purpose

To enable the infrastructure teams to resolve all calls/requests/Incidents daily

Deal effectively with vendors, third party vendors as well as service providers.

Create standard procedures to enhance scalability and performance of existing infrastructure architecture.

Troubleshoot complex infrastructure issues

Maintain infrastructure disaster recovery procedures to ensure continuous availability and speedy recovery.

Plan installation, migration, and upgrade of infrastructure.

Ensure that database is developed according to business requirements.

Reporting

Identify and resolve database issues related to performance and capacity.

Develop best practices for performance and operational efficiency.

Ensure infrastructure management and maintenance tasks are performed effectively.

Conduct training programs for staff on infrastructure development and maintenance procedures.

Perform regular audits to ensure compliancy on security and license.

Provide regular updates to management on infrastructure project status.

Experience

7 years Infrastructure/data centre/Hosting and storage management experience.

5 years VMware experience.

5 years backup and recovery experience.

5 years Third Party/Vendor Management experience.

3 years People Management experience.

Accountabilities

Continuous improvement:

Cost containment:

Drive customer-centricity:

Maintain expertise level:

Network key relationships:

Specialist support to projects:

For more information on this role, please contact Jacki Butler or send your updated CV and Skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT Infrastructure

It Security

Data Base

CI

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and more!

Learn more/Apply for this position