IT Network Administrator

Mar 23, 2023

An exiciting opporutnity has opened up wihtin our ICT Department. You will have the opportunity to grow in a cloud environment.

Minimum Skills required:

  • Skills
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
  • Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
  • Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
  • Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies
  • Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
  • Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
  • Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
  • Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
  • TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
  • Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments
  • VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
  • Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
  • Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture
  • Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
  • Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
  • Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
  • LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
  • VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
  • Hands-on approach

Desired Skills:

  • FortiGate
  • FortiNet
  • CISCO
  • Routers
  • Switches
  • Firewalls
  • Configurations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Services

