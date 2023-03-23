IT Network Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

An exiciting opporutnity has opened up wihtin our ICT Department. You will have the opportunity to grow in a cloud environment.
Minimum Skills required:
- Skills
- Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
- Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
- Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
- Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
- Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
- Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies
- Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
- Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
- Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
- Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
- TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments
- VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
- Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture
- Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
- Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
- Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
- LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
- VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
- Hands-on approach
Desired Skills:
- FortiGate
- FortiNet
- CISCO
- Routers
- Switches
- Firewalls
- Configurations
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Financial Services