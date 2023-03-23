IT Network Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

An exiciting opporutnity has opened up wihtin our ICT Department. You will have the opportunity to grow in a cloud environment.

Minimum Skills required:

Skills

Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies

Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS

Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series

Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /

Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies

Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies

Strong knowledge of Windows operating system

Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.

Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];

TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4

Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments

VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS

Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA

Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture

Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.

Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)

VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs

Hands-on approach

Desired Skills:

FortiGate

FortiNet

CISCO

Routers

Switches

Firewalls

Configurations

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Services

