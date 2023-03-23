IT Professional – Eastern Cape East London

Mar 23, 2023

Opportunity Available!! Our leading client in the Automotive Sector is looking to employ a IT Professional to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:

  • Supervision, management, and maintenance of All IT technical infrastructures, specifically related to shopfloor.
  • Provide support for installation of new systems and processes.
  • Ensure optimal use of all IT resources, mainly shop-floor.
  • Assure all procedures, (Security patching etc.) are properly followed.
  • Clearly communicate any deviations or problems with the procedures.
  • Compiling shop floor infrastructure health reports. Patching, Antivirus, etc.
  • Ensuring JIT/JIS, EDI and MES systems run optimally.
  • Opening and closing of Tickets with relevant helpdesks.
  • First point of contact for MES and JIS/JIT related business interruptions.

Job Requirements:

  • IT Technical qualification
  • 2 to 3 years in similar IT/Shop-floor function
  • 1 to 3 years Automotive experience
  • JIT and MES System experience
  • SQL experience
  • Ability to work shifts

Core competencies and skills:

  • Operating systems: Windows Server 2016, Windows 10
  • Hardware systems: HP, Intermec, IPC experience
  • Printer knowledge: Label and Laser technologies
  • Networking, cabling, Cisco Hardware experience
  • Databases, mainly Microsoft SQL
  • MES systems technical background exposure
  • Basic PLC system knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • IT Professional
  • Cisco hardware
  • Laser Technology
  • PLC
  • SQL
  • JIS

