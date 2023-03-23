IT Professional Systems – East London – Eastern Cape East London

Job Description:
• Supervision, management, and maintenance of All IT technical infrastructures, specifically related to shopfloor.
• Provide support for installation of new systems and processes.
• Ensure optimal use of all IT resources, mainly shop-floor.
• Assure all procedures, (Security patching etc.) are properly followed.
• Clearly communicate any deviations or problems with the procedures.
• Compiling shop floor infrastructure health reports. Patching, Antivirus, etc.
• Ensuring JIT/JIS, EDI and MES systems run optimally.
• Opening and closing of Tickets with relevant helpdesks.
• First point of contact for MES and JIS/JIT related business interruptions.
Education and Experience:
• IT Technical qualification
• 2 to 3 years in similar IT/Shop-floor function
• 1 to 3 years Automotive experience
• JIT and MES System experience
• SQL experience
• Ability to work shifts
Core competencies and skills:
• Operating systems: Windows Server 2016, Windows 10
• Hardware systems: HP, Intermec, IPC experience
• Printer knowledge: Label and Laser technologies
• Networking, cabling, Cisco Hardware experience
• Databases, mainly Microsoft SQL
• MES systems technical background exposure
• Basic PLC system knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Cisco Systems
- Hardware
- IT Infrastructure
- IT System Engineering
- Just in Time (JIT)
- Microsoft SQL
- PLC Programming
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution
- Annual Bonuses