IT Professional Systems – East London

Job Description:

• Supervision, management, and maintenance of All IT technical infrastructures, specifically related to shopfloor.

• Provide support for installation of new systems and processes.

• Ensure optimal use of all IT resources, mainly shop-floor.

• Assure all procedures, (Security patching etc.) are properly followed.

• Clearly communicate any deviations or problems with the procedures.

• Compiling shop floor infrastructure health reports. Patching, Antivirus, etc.

• Ensuring JIT/JIS, EDI and MES systems run optimally.

• Opening and closing of Tickets with relevant helpdesks.

• First point of contact for MES and JIS/JIT related business interruptions.

Education and Experience:

• IT Technical qualification

• 2 to 3 years in similar IT/Shop-floor function

• 1 to 3 years Automotive experience

• JIT and MES System experience

• SQL experience

• Ability to work shifts

Core competencies and skills:

• Operating systems: Windows Server 2016, Windows 10

• Hardware systems: HP, Intermec, IPC experience

• Printer knowledge: Label and Laser technologies

• Networking, cabling, Cisco Hardware experience

• Databases, mainly Microsoft SQL

• MES systems technical background exposure

• Basic PLC system knowledge

Desired Skills:

Cisco Systems

Hardware

IT Infrastructure

IT System Engineering

Just in Time (JIT)

Microsoft SQL

PLC Programming

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Annual Bonuses

