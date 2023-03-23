Java Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

JAVA DEVELOPER (INTERMEDIATE)

Remote / Hybrid / Port Elizabeth

Awesome career opportunity!

What is expected from you?

As a Java developer, you will work with internal teams to design and develop high quality code and applications.

Why should you work for our client?

Join a team of 15+ developers

You feel part of a community, you’re not just a number

Work with a caring team that is always ready to help you

We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology

We protect our developers and don’t believe in overtime as a rule.

You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work

Team members are not over worked and we respect people’s personal time

There is a great relationship between team members

No micro-management!

We have bi-annual career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning

We send you on conferences, in order for you to learn and experience new things

Requirements:

At least 3 years software development experience.

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.

Exposure to the full software life cycle.

Solid experience in web development with extensive knowledge in Java (version 8+) and experience of Spring Boot (version 2.3+) to create web APIs.

Experience of creating unit tests.

Exposure to software management tools GIT or Git Hub.

Expert with architecture styles/APIs e.g., REST, SOAP, JSON and RPC

Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing?high performance, scalable, and quality software.

Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications?developed.

Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.

Responsibilities:

Work on various projects that range from platform products to bespoke software development.

Work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.

All responsibilities will be discussed with the successful candidate.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Boot

GIT

REST

SOAP

JSON

RPC

