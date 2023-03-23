Junior Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Mar 23, 2023

Our Client in the Digital Marketing / Creative sector is seeking a Junior Developer to join their team, based in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:

  • HTML, CSS/SCSS (bonus), JavaScript, JQuery.
  • Skills in Programming such as Ruby, Node JS, Python or PHP.
  • Candidates must be able to problem solve, come up with with their own ideas, be eager to learn and willing to research solutions.
  • Troubleshooting and navigating the internet.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • developer
  • html
  • java
  • nodejs
  • ruby
  • python
  • css

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *