Mid – Senior Backend Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A professional service provider / insurance expert is seeking the expertise of a Mid to Senior Backend Developer to fulfil a critical function in ensuring that the software provided to the company’s clients is up to date, works perfectly and is adaptable to their bespoke needs. The Backend Developer is also responsible for researching, designing, implementing, documenting, and managing software programs, as well as fixing and improving existing software. The role also incorporates the management and mentorship of junior staff within the assigned working group. You must also have solid experience as a Python Developer and experience with Python frameworks (e.g. Django).

DUTIES:

Primary:

Responsible for providing expertise in the software development life cycle, from concept, architecture, design, implementation, & testing by:

Attend all inceptions sessions scheduled by the Production Management.

Help design and implement functional requirements.

Complete all tasks in the agreed time to ensure that others can complete their tasks.

Ensure unit tests are completed by the team.

Ensure all Pull Requests are completed and approved.

Ensure existing software is maintained and the platform is on the latest LTS version.

Ensure quality and reusable code is implemented to ensure the highest value is provided to the company.

Ensure use of all tools required to execute tasks and keep the team up to date of the progress such as: Allocated Jira tickets have estimated story points allocated. Allocated Jira tickets are updated with progress and/or any blockers being experienced and/or assistance or context required. Confluence is used to document all logic and technical context for work produced. Microsoft teams is used for effective communication with team members.

Ensure all work is documented: Code comments – Where necessary. Technical documentation. Logic documentation. Business rules documentation.



Secondary:

Ensure that together with delivering the core technical responsibilities, the immediate team is aligned and is clear on all expectations by:

Ensuring that any problems preventing the team from completing tasks on time are addressed and take necessary steps to ensure business operations continue smoothly. If there are any impediments that may prevent meeting deadlines, communicate effectively with production management.

Understand and be able to talk coherently about any processes implemented and their benefits to ensure everyone works together.

Work and collaborate with the team to the best of their ability to ensure that every person is valued and contributing to the ultimate success of the team.

Provide mentorship to the team and conduct periodic one-on-one meetings (formal one-on-one meetings to be completed quarterly).

Maintain uniform application-wide standards and collaborate with other stakeholders to ensure that the application is aligned with business objectives.

REQUIREMENTS:

Solid experience as Python Developer.

Experience with Python frameworks (e.g., Django).

Familiarity with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and REST API

Knowledge of JavaScript and the AngularJS framework is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Leadership skills.

