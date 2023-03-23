PHP Developer

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a PHP developer (Hybrid/Remote).



An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

At least 3 years PHP development experience.

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.

Exposure to the full software life cycle.

Solid experience in web development with extensive knowledge in PHP.

Experience of creating unit tests.

Exposure to software management tools like GIT or Git Hub.

Experience working with APIs e.g. REST, SOAP, JSON and RPC Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing?high performance, scalable, and quality software.

Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications?developed.

Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.

Responsibilities:

Work on various projects that range from platform products to bespoke software development.

Work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.

All responsibilities will be discussed with the successful candidate.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

PHP Development

GIT

REST

SOAP

JSON

RPC

Learn more/Apply for this position