PMO Analyst (Methods & Tools Specialist)

Our client, based in Paarl, Western Cape, is a global leader in convenient foods and beverages, and is a major player in the FMCG industry has a contract vacancy for 12 months, with possible extension, for a PMO Analyst (Methods and Tools Specialist). This will be an Office based/Hybrid position. The successful candidate must have a BA background and must be able to explain the flow processes of the undermentioned systems.

The purpose of the role is to support the Programme Leads and workstreams in delivery by providing oversight and support on the project management standards, methods and tools and any other services required by the PMO Lead.

A project management qualification;

Certification in Agile

MS Office Suite

MS Projects

MS SharePoint – structures (MSP)

Azure DevOps

Clarity PPM Software

Zoom Platform

Solution Manager (Solman)

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Direct involvement in a SAP Transformation project

FMCG experience



Standards, Methods and Tools

Implement PMO defined standards and templates

Tailor standard processes and templates within the guidelines provided by Global PMO

Communicate the standard and methods to all team members

Procure licenses for project tools and arrange onboarding/training

Ensure tools and processes facilitate collaborative working across the workstreams and projects

Define and establish the “Ways of Working”, provide the required onboarding to team members

Define and maintain a Decision Rights Matrix

Resource and Capacity Planning

Provide a resource capacity planning and tracking service for the programme

Work with the workstreams to develop and maintain RACI matrices and ensure a clear understanding by all team members

Quality Assurance

Monitor, track and report progress on deliverables completion as per due date throughout the life of the project

Manage escalations to ensure deliverables remain current and get completed on time

Produce and distribute the deliverables tracker for project stakeholders

Business Readiness

Track, monitor and report readiness of all project components for go-live:

People Readiness

Technical Infrastructure Readiness

Application Readiness

Data Readiness

Business Process Readiness

Compliance Readiness

Cut-over Readiness

Hyper Care and Sustain Readiness

Ensure knowledge transfer plans are in place and executed

Monitor, track and report on knowledge transfer criteria

Good interviewing and listening skills

Good interpersonal skills

Good networking skills

Good analytical skills

Good communication skills

Team orientation

Ability to establish and maintain a sense of discipline

Self-starter, resourceful

Self-confidence and influence

Bias for action, drive

Attention to detail

Resilience





