PMO Analyst (Methods & Tools Specialist)

Our client, based in Paarl, Western Cape, is a global leader in convenient foods and beverages, and is a major player in the FMCG industry has a contract vacancy for 12 months, with possible extension, for a PMO Analyst (Methods and Tools Specialist). This will be an Office based/Hybrid position. The successful candidate must have a BA background and must be able to explain the flow processes of the undermentioned systems.
The purpose of the role is to support the Programme Leads and workstreams in delivery by providing oversight and support on the project management standards, methods and tools and any other services required by the PMO Lead.
PLEASE NOTE THAT ONLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED. ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY SKILLS
A project management qualification;
Certification in Agile
MS Office Suite
MS Projects
MS SharePoint – structures (MSP)
Azure DevOps
Clarity PPM Software
Zoom Platform
Solution Manager (Solman)
At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role
Direct involvement in a SAP Transformation project
FMCG experience
Standards, Methods and Tools
- Implement PMO defined standards and templates
- Tailor standard processes and templates within the guidelines provided by Global PMO
- Communicate the standard and methods to all team members
- Procure licenses for project tools and arrange onboarding/training
- Ensure tools and processes facilitate collaborative working across the workstreams and projects
- Define and establish the “Ways of Working”, provide the required onboarding to team members
- Define and maintain a Decision Rights Matrix
Resource and Capacity Planning
- Provide a resource capacity planning and tracking service for the programme
- Work with the workstreams to develop and maintain RACI matrices and ensure a clear understanding by all team members
Quality Assurance
- Monitor, track and report progress on deliverables completion as per due date throughout the life of the project
- Manage escalations to ensure deliverables remain current and get completed on time
- Produce and distribute the deliverables tracker for project stakeholders
Business Readiness
Track, monitor and report readiness of all project components for go-live:
- People Readiness
- Technical Infrastructure Readiness
- Application Readiness
- Data Readiness
- Business Process Readiness
- Compliance Readiness
- Cut-over Readiness
- Hyper Care and Sustain Readiness
- Ensure knowledge transfer plans are in place and executed
- Monitor, track and report on knowledge transfer criteria
Good interviewing and listening skills
Good interpersonal skills
Good networking skills
Good analytical skills
Good communication skills
Team orientation
Ability to establish and maintain a sense of discipline
Self-starter, resourceful
Self-confidence and influence
Bias for action, drive
Attention to detail
Resilience
