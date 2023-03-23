Project Manager(12 months) – Gauteng Pretoria

To manage and execute the delivery of internal company projects as assigned, within budget, by due date and according to specification (quality and scope). Includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of the delivery team towards realising the project’s objectives and outputs
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Define projects objectives in support of business requirements as stipulated in the project justifications proposal with supporting project benefits measurements
- Acquire approval of the project management plan which includes all areas required to manage the various projects phases
- Ensure that the projects management plan is within the parameters of the approved projects justification parameters
- Design and manage project control mechanisms to track project progress against the agreed upon project management plan
- Established and manage project administration and infrastructure protocols to support project delivery and control
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Diploma + Advanced Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree in Information Science, Technology Management, Business Management, Project Management or a related field
- Formal Project Management Certification is essential (e.g. PMBOK, Prince2 etc.)
- 8 years relevant work experience in project management
- 4 years specialist experience
- Proven track record in managing complex projects
Desired Skills:
- communication
- influencing and negotiating
- team work