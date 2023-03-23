Project Manager(12 months) – Gauteng Pretoria

To manage and execute the delivery of internal company projects as assigned, within budget, by due date and according to specification (quality and scope). Includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of the delivery team towards realising the project’s objectives and outputs

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define projects objectives in support of business requirements as stipulated in the project justifications proposal with supporting project benefits measurements

Acquire approval of the project management plan which includes all areas required to manage the various projects phases

Ensure that the projects management plan is within the parameters of the approved projects justification parameters

Design and manage project control mechanisms to track project progress against the agreed upon project management plan

Established and manage project administration and infrastructure protocols to support project delivery and control

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Diploma + Advanced Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree in Information Science, Technology Management, Business Management, Project Management or a related field

Formal Project Management Certification is essential (e.g. PMBOK, Prince2 etc.)

8 years relevant work experience in project management

4 years specialist experience

Proven track record in managing complex projects

Desired Skills:

communication

influencing and negotiating

team work

