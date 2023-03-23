Quantum computer for healthcare research unveiled

Cleveland Clinic and IBM have officially unveiled the first deployment of an onsite private sector IBM-managed quantum computer in the US.

The IBM Quantum System One installed at Cleveland Clinic will be the first quantum computer in the world to be uniquely dedicated to healthcare research with an aim to help Cleveland Clinic accelerate biomedical discoveries.

Quantum computing is a rapidly emerging technology that harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems that today’s most powerful supercomputers cannot practically solve. The ability to tap into these new computational spaces could help researchers identify new medicines and treatments more quickly.

“This is a pivotal milestone in our innovative partnership with IBM, as we explore new ways to apply the power of quantum computing to healthcare,” says Tom Mihaljevic, MD, Cleveland Clinic CEO and president, and Morton Mandel, CEO chair. “This technology holds tremendous promise in revolutionising healthcare and expediting progress toward new cares, cures and solutions for patients.

“Quantum and other advanced computing technologies will help researchers tackle historic scientific bottlenecks and potentially find new treatments for patients with diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s and diabetes.”

Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and CEO, comments: “With the unveiling of IBM Quantum System One at Cleveland Clinic, their team of world-class researchers can now explore and uncover new scientific advancements in biomedical research.

“By combining the power of quantum computing, artificial intelligence and other next-generation technologies with Cleveland Clinic’s world-renowned leadership in healthcare and life sciences, we hope to ignite a new era of accelerated discovery.”

In addition to quantum computing, the Cleveland Clinic-IBM Discovery Accelerator draws upon a variety of IBM’s latest advancements in computing technologies, including high performance computing via the hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence.

Researchers from both organisations are collaborating closely on a robust portfolio of projects with these advanced technologies to generate and analyse massive amounts of data to enhance research.

The Cleveland Clinic-IBM Discovery Accelerator has generated multiple projects that leverage the latest in quantum computing, AI and hybrid cloud to help expedite discoveries in biomedical research. These include:

* Development of quantum computing pipelines to screen and optimise drugs targeted to specific proteins;

* Improvement of a quantum-enhanced prediction model for cardiovascular risk following non-cardiac surgery; and

* Application of artificial intelligence to search genome sequencing findings and large drug-target databases to find effective, existing drugs that could help patients with Alzheimer’s and other diseases.

The Discovery Accelerator also serves as the technology foundation for Cleveland Clinic’s Global Centre for Pathogen & Human Health Research, part of the Cleveland Innovation District. The centre, supported by a $500-million investment from the State of Ohio, Jobs Ohio and Cleveland Clinic, brings together a team focused on studying, preparing and protecting against emerging pathogens and virus-related diseases. Through the Discovery Accelerator, researchers are leveraging advanced computational technology to expedite critical research into treatments and vaccines.