SAP Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an SAP Test Analyst to join our Cape Town-based team (hybrid way of working) on a contract basis.

We require someone to perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of Successful business solutions, Defect fixes, system enhancements, end-to-end, systems integration and regression testing, disaster recovery testing, and fixes for incidents and non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.

Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems

Experience:

4-6 years of Manual testing experience.

2-3 years of SQL and Test Tool experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).

2-3 years of Testing in a retail SAP HANA knowledge.

Experience working on HANA would be advantageous.

Understand how to find tables, and view data in those tables. Understand how to find views, validate the output of a view, and troubleshoot data in the view.

SAP Financial Accounting (FI) SAP FI incorporates other SAP modules such as SAP SD, SAP MM, SAP PP, Payroll, and more for better work results.

SAP Purchasing / Materials Management Decent understanding of SAP purchasing modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP Local and Import Procurement.

Experience in Stores and Distribution Centre procurement processes.

SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing and Merchandise Distribution OR SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail SAP Master Data Management SAP Stores, Distribution Centre and Retail cross-functional experience SAP Warehouse Management and Logistics.

Understanding of WM processes in SAP. Configuration of SAP WM or EWM module. Integration of different modules with MM (i.e. MM/SD).

Any other modules would be advantageous Prior to SAP (integrated) implementation experience.

SAP Stores Knowledge Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS.

Experience in Front-end Fiori application.

Testing in an Agile environment Automated testing tool experience Experience of testing using test management tools such as ALM/QC.

Experience in HPE Unified Functional Testing (UFT), Neoload.

Experience in testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/UFT or any other.

Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

Proven experience in testing complex user interfaces.

Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques.

Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements.

Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN CHARM.

Knowledge and Skills:

Proven experience in test requirement extraction, test preparation, execution, and reporting.

Proven experience in static testing, functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing, and non-functional testing.

Ability to apply different test design and execution techniques.

Preparation of Data templates for various test objects.

Integration testing with other SAP modules and external systems.

Go-live preparation and post-Go-live support. Root Cause Analysis of Production failure test-comebacks.

Work Requests (WRs) Preparing test scenarios and data for testing of WRs. Testing WRs and preparing test results.

Qualifications:

Formal Education Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical).

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB) SAP Financial Accounting (FI) SAP 4/Hana Finance.

Further details:

Location: Johannesburg

Contract position (Hybrid)

Desired Skills:

SAP Testing

SQL

ALM/ QC or JIRA

SAP HANA

Non-functional testing

