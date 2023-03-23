Senior Business Analyst at Mogale Solution Providers

Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders by setting up and

facilitating workshops via Teams or in person to extract information.

Investigate and define requirements for business processes.

Document business cases – Effectively document business processes, business requirements.

Present business cases to the IT Steering Committee for approval.

Effectively document Functional requirements specifications.

Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.

Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.

Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.

Documents business procedures.

Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.

Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units

Application design, development inputs, testing and system pilots where necessary.

Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy.

Costs benefit analysis, processes modelling.

Communicate requirements with service providers, process requests for quotations, approvals and validate invoices for work completed.

Implement improvements in the loan management, CRM and ERP systems.

Identify and implement business automation solutions.

Provide training on business systems

Experience and Skills Required

7+ years’ Business Analysis experience

4+ years’ experience in Financials Services (loans management)

4+ years in System Analysis experience

Agile environment experience

Project Management experience highly recommended

Business model analysis

Process design

SQL or development knowledge advantageous

Qualifications

A Degree in IT (Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent). Diploma in Business Analysis would be an advantage

Business Analysis Certification (PMI/IIBA)

Desired Skills:

Strong analytical skills

Attention to detail

Determination to deliver quality

Excellent verbal and written communication

Sense of urgency and target driven

Ability to identify risks and impact on system change and calculations

Focus and identify risks and impact on system changes and calculations

Take initiative and pro-active

Confident

professional and a quick learner

work under pressure

Team-orientated worker

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

