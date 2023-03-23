Senior Business Analyst (Logistics) (CH895)) – Gauteng Kempton Park

Our client, Logistics solutions company, is looking for a Senior Business Analyst with logistics-related management accounting experience.

The analyst: will provide expertise, advice and support based on best practice and industry standards in relation to the development of an integrated business improvement solution tactical strategy, delivery plan and practice formulation, to enable tactical translation and operational implementation.

Qualifications, skills, and experience required

Tertiary Qualification (Management Accounting with CIMA)

5 -7 years’ experience in Supply Chain /Logistics-related management accounting

Proven track record of working in a complex business environment.

Advanced knowledge of MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word

Project management experience

SQL experience (beneficial)

Transport routing and scheduling experience beneficial

Analytical (Strong MS Excel)

Key performance areas

Reporting

Building, updating and communication of reports

Ensure quality of reports of subordinates

Weekly and monthly financial reporting on actual savings leveraged from implemented initiatives

Weekly and monthly reporting on project progress, successes, and key enablers

Executive level stakeholder communication

Ad hoc:

Ad hoc analysis, queries, and business support

Projects:

Identifying areas for improvement

Solution design

Business case development

Managing projects to delivery

General:

Interaction with ops personnel, contact centre personnel, client and other 3PLs

Tasks could include the following (project / responsibility dependent):

Vendor engagement and negotiation

Preparation of logistics related proposals for business development purposes and the negotiation

Data analysis

Simulation modelling

What-if transport modelling

Value at stake / business case determination

Project planning and execution

coordination of many complex, multi stakeholder projects simultaneously

Process change implementation

Process mapping

Presentation construction

Personal attributes:

Must be able to cope with high pressure environment

Comfortable working under pressure and successfully engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously

Plan, manage and be responsible for own time management according to tasks priorities – Planning and working flexibly to a deadline

Problem solving

Teamwork

Promoting Process Improvement

Self-motivated and proactive

Energetic

Able to think logical and objectively with the ability to think outside of the box and therefore see the bigger picture

Written and verbal communication, including technical writing skills

Good leadership skills in order to obtain appropriate information and to arrange and co-ordinate small projects

Possess a high attention to detail

Concerned with maintaining standards of accuracy and quality

Shows and instils enthusiasm in others to achieve desired results

Takes responsibility and accountability for the work and performance of others

Nature of position

Permanent

Willing to work extended hours

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Continuous Improvement

Logistics

Management Accounting

Modeling

MS Excel

Project Management

