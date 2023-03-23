Senior Business Analyst (Logistics) (CH895))

Our client, Logistics solutions company, is looking for a Senior Business Analyst with logistics-related management accounting experience.
The analyst: will provide expertise, advice and support based on best practice and industry standards in relation to the development of an integrated business improvement solution tactical strategy, delivery plan and practice formulation, to enable tactical translation and operational implementation.
Qualifications, skills, and experience required
- Tertiary Qualification (Management Accounting with CIMA)
- 5 -7 years’ experience in Supply Chain /Logistics-related management accounting
- Proven track record of working in a complex business environment.
- Advanced knowledge of MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word
- Project management experience
- SQL experience (beneficial)
- Transport routing and scheduling experience beneficial
- Analytical (Strong MS Excel)
Key performance areas
Reporting
- Building, updating and communication of reports
- Ensure quality of reports of subordinates
- Weekly and monthly financial reporting on actual savings leveraged from implemented initiatives
- Weekly and monthly reporting on project progress, successes, and key enablers
- Executive level stakeholder communication
Ad hoc:
- Ad hoc analysis, queries, and business support
Projects:
- Identifying areas for improvement
- Solution design
- Business case development
- Managing projects to delivery
General:
- Interaction with ops personnel, contact centre personnel, client and other 3PLs
Tasks could include the following (project / responsibility dependent):
- Vendor engagement and negotiation
- Preparation of logistics related proposals for business development purposes and the negotiation
- Data analysis
- Simulation modelling
- What-if transport modelling
- Value at stake / business case determination
- Project planning and execution
- coordination of many complex, multi stakeholder projects simultaneously
- Process change implementation
- Process mapping
- Presentation construction
Personal attributes:
- Must be able to cope with high pressure environment
- Comfortable working under pressure and successfully engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously
- Plan, manage and be responsible for own time management according to tasks priorities – Planning and working flexibly to a deadline
- Problem solving
- Teamwork
- Promoting Process Improvement
- Self-motivated and proactive
- Energetic
- Able to think logical and objectively with the ability to think outside of the box and therefore see the bigger picture
- Written and verbal communication, including technical writing skills
- Good leadership skills in order to obtain appropriate information and to arrange and co-ordinate small projects
- Possess a high attention to detail
- Concerned with maintaining standards of accuracy and quality
- Shows and instils enthusiasm in others to achieve desired results
- Takes responsibility and accountability for the work and performance of others
Nature of position
- Permanent
- Willing to work extended hours
General:
- Our client is committed to Transformation, which encompasses Employment Equity, Diversity and Inclusion when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
