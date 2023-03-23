Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 23, 2023

We are looking for a Senior Developer with a minimum of 7 years’ experience in developing information systems.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

  • A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred.

Must have Software Development experience using:

  • Angular

  • C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI.

  • LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM)

  • CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

  • SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

  • Rabbit MQ or other message broker/service bus experience

  • Git based Source Control

  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

  • Unit Testing.

  • Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, Angular, SQL, etc.

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

  • Research, development and apply new technologies.

  • Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

  • Maintenance of existing systems.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

  • Deployments for Production and UAT

Work environment

Onsite initially but will move to hybrid in future.

Physical demands:

Sitting / Walking around (could include stairs) in customer building.

Travel:

To customer site.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

