Senior/Intermediate Full Stack Developer

We are searching for an Intermediate to Senior Full Stack Developer on a remote opportunity.

Qualification Essential:

Grade 12 Cert.

Source control for code – we use Git, knowledge is advantageous.

Qualifications Preferred:

IT-related qualification

Angular experience

Bootstrap and material

HTML, CSS, SCSS

Basic understanding of UI and UX

UI and UX Standards and best practices knowledge

AWS

Object Orientated programming in the sense of:

– java experience

– .Net core

– C#

Experience Required:

Experience SQL and/or NoSQL.

Advantageous if experienced in cloud.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Able to take a complex problem and break it down into smaller components.

Translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Design a solution so that your components can be reused and are loosely coupled.

Able to estimate the amount of time you need to complete each component.

Document code and write manuals that explain how things work.

Ability to handle scope creep or prioritize.

Autonomous

Be able to identify areas for improvement in the stack and communicate it across effectively.

A want to improve and grow – learn and expand there is a lot of room for this.

Understands concepts of MVC and MVV.

Front-end testing is a bonus.

Work Environment:

Remote

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

