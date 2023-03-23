Senior Java Developer

We are recruiting for a Senior Java Developer to work as part of the software engineering team working 100% remotely.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualification

Experience required:

A Senior Developer with 5-7+ years experience with the following skills: Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence. Spring-boot / Java 8+. Spring cloud config. Unit tests with Spring-boot. Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner). Understanding of API gateways. OpenAPI (Swagger) specification. Understanding of networking concepts. Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).

Minimum of 7 years hands on experience designing and developing Java Spring solutions and relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

Minimum of 5-7 years of experience with system integration.

Experience developing within an agile methodology.

Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

The following additional skills would be advantageous: Spring reactive Pivotal Kubernetes Linux Azure Pipelines Data Modelling



Duties/Responsibilities:

Work as part of the software engineering team that: sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality. collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow. defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software. transcribes comprehensive documentation. provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required. analyses and resolves technical and application problems.

Supporting the Scrum Master: Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies. Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software. Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process. Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.

Providing Guidance and Mentoring: Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code. Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship. Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.



General

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Excellent coding ability.

Work Environment:

Remote Working Model – With stable internet connection (critical for a 100% remote role)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position