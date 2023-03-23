Senior Java Developer

Mar 23, 2023

Signature Business Solutions is an innovative IT consulting company which provides software solutions for clients in the financial industry. We are currently working with a partner that is in need of a Senior person which would form part of their developing team in the Financial Technology industry.

This is a Hybrid Position.

Educational Requirements:

  • BSc Information Technology/ Computer science degree.

Skills:

  • Knowledge of Web technologies
  • Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583
  • Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure is essential
  • Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing environment
  • Ability to derive solid architecture, design, and implementations from requirements
  • Experience and understanding of payment and regulated switching systems
  • Experience and understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
  • Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
  • Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
  • Experience in online transaction processing in the financial sector advantageous

Duties:

  • Ability to derive solid architecture, design, and implementations from requirements
  • Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software
  • Technical support on existing products
  • Assist the Current Payments Architecture team in the specification and documentation of designs
  • Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
  • Adhere to change management and defined development control processes
  • Perform development testing of own assigned tasks
  • Support team leads to provide clear choices and recommendations that enable technical decision making
  • Clearly document and communicate agreed designs
  • Support innovation and/or research and development initiatives as needed
  • Own the suitability of the allocated activities and artefacts to ensure the approach is not under/over engineered
  • Clearly report progress against plans and escalate as needed

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • soap
  • XML
  • http(s)
  • JSON
  • GIT
  • REST
  • Java
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • AWS structure
  • Linux Centos
  • Ubuntu
  • Postgres
  • DynamoDB

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

