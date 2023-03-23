Senior Java Developer

Signature Business Solutions is an innovative IT consulting company which provides software solutions for clients in the financial industry. We are currently working with a partner that is in need of a Senior person which would form part of their developing team in the Financial Technology industry.

This is a Hybrid Position.

Educational Requirements:

BSc Information Technology/ Computer science degree.

Skills:

Knowledge of Web technologies

Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583

Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure is essential

Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing environment

Ability to derive solid architecture, design, and implementations from requirements

Experience and understanding of payment and regulated switching systems

Experience and understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Experience in online transaction processing in the financial sector advantageous

Duties:

Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software

Technical support on existing products

Assist the Current Payments Architecture team in the specification and documentation of designs

Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes

Adhere to change management and defined development control processes

Perform development testing of own assigned tasks

Support team leads to provide clear choices and recommendations that enable technical decision making

Clearly document and communicate agreed designs

Support innovation and/or research and development initiatives as needed

Own the suitability of the allocated activities and artefacts to ensure the approach is not under/over engineered

Clearly report progress against plans and escalate as needed

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

soap

XML

http(s)

JSON

GIT

REST

Java

Spring

Hibernate

AWS structure

Linux Centos

Ubuntu

Postgres

DynamoDB

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

