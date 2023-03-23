Senior Java Developer

Signature Business Solutions is an innovative IT consulting company which provides software solutions for clients in the financial industry. We are currently working with a partner that is in need of a Senior person which would form part of their developing team in the Financial Technology industry.
This is a Hybrid Position.
Educational Requirements:
- BSc Information Technology/ Computer science degree.
Skills:
- Knowledge of Web technologies
- Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583
- Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure is essential
- Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing environment
- Ability to derive solid architecture, design, and implementations from requirements
- Experience and understanding of payment and regulated switching systems
- Experience and understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
- Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
- Experience in online transaction processing in the financial sector advantageous
Duties:
- Ability to derive solid architecture, design, and implementations from requirements
- Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software
- Technical support on existing products
- Assist the Current Payments Architecture team in the specification and documentation of designs
- Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
- Adhere to change management and defined development control processes
- Perform development testing of own assigned tasks
- Support team leads to provide clear choices and recommendations that enable technical decision making
- Clearly document and communicate agreed designs
- Support innovation and/or research and development initiatives as needed
- Own the suitability of the allocated activities and artefacts to ensure the approach is not under/over engineered
- Clearly report progress against plans and escalate as needed
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- soap
- XML
- http(s)
- JSON
- GIT
- REST
- Java
- Spring
- Hibernate
- AWS structure
- Linux Centos
- Ubuntu
- Postgres
- DynamoDB
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree