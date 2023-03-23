Senior / Lead Developer

Mar 23, 2023

We are looking for Lead Developer with a minimum of 7 years’ experience in leading teams.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

  • A Formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred.

Software Development experience using:

  • Angular skills.

  • C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI.

  • LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM)

  • CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

  • SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

  • Rabbit MQ or other message broker / service bus experience

  • Git based Source Control

  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

  • Unit Testing.

  • Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, Angular, SQL, etc.

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

  • Research, development and apply new technologies.

  • Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

  • Maintenance of existing systems.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

  • Deployments for Production and UAT

  • Leading the Development Process

    • Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality

    • Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

    • Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software

    • Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation

    • Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required

    • Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

  • Supporting the Scrum Master

    • Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings

    • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software

    • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process

    • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

  • Providing Guidance and Mentoring

    • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code

    • Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship

    • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team

General Responsibilities

  • Analysis and Design

  • Technical design review and approval

  • Source Control Admin

  • Confluence / Azure DevOps Updates

  • Review estimates and weighting

  • Code reviews and merges

  • UAT Handover review

  • Support Handover review

  • Test cases review

  • Automation test review

  • Support Test Lead

  • Review deployment artefacts

  • Identify deployment team

  • Support production deployments

  • Keep master updated

  • Highlight risks / issues / dependencies

  • Team training / skilling-up sessions

  • Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes

  • Monitor Emails / Teams and respond timeously

  • Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem-solving skills.

  • Able to perform under pressure in a fast-changing environment.

  • Self-managing and takes the initiative to resolve issues.

Work Environment:

  • Onsite initially but will move to hybrid in future.

Physical Demands:

  • Sitting / Walking around (could include stairs) in customer building.

Travel:

  • To customer site.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *