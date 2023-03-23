Senior / Lead Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for Lead Developer with a minimum of 7 years’ experience in leading teams.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Qualification Preferred:
- A Formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred.
Software Development experience using:
- Angular skills.
- C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI.
- LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM)
- CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- SQL Server or Relational Database experience.
- Rabbit MQ or other message broker / service bus experience
- Git based Source Control
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.
- Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, Angular, SQL, etc.
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT
- Leading the Development Process
- Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
- Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
- Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software
- Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation
- Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required
- Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems
- Supporting the Scrum Master
- Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software
- Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process
- Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects
- Providing Guidance and Mentoring
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code
- Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team
General Responsibilities
- Analysis and Design
- Technical design review and approval
- Source Control Admin
- Confluence / Azure DevOps Updates
- Review estimates and weighting
- Code reviews and merges
- UAT Handover review
- Support Handover review
- Test cases review
- Automation test review
- Support Test Lead
- Review deployment artefacts
- Identify deployment team
- Support production deployments
- Keep master updated
- Highlight risks / issues / dependencies
- Team training / skilling-up sessions
- Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
- Monitor Emails / Teams and respond timeously
- Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem-solving skills.
- Able to perform under pressure in a fast-changing environment.
- Self-managing and takes the initiative to resolve issues.
Work Environment:
- Onsite initially but will move to hybrid in future.
Physical Demands:
- Sitting / Walking around (could include stairs) in customer building.
Travel:
- To customer site.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML