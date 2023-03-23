Senior .Net Software Developer

Our client in the Technology sector is looking to add a Senior .Net Software Developer to their team, this is a remote position.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Can use GIT as version control.

Expert with the .NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC).

Expert with architecture styles/APISs e.g. REST and RPC.

7+ years software development experience.

Has strong problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn new things quickly.

Good communicator and team player.

Positive attitude.

Has a relevant bachelor’s degree/Diploma.

Exposure to the full software life cycle.

Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing?high performance, scalable, and quality software.

Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications?developed.

Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines.

Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.

Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.

Responsibilities:

Our projects range from platform products to bespoke software development.

Why should you work for our prestigious client?

Join a team of 15+ developers.

You feel part of a community, you’re not just a number.

Work with a caring team that is always ready to help you.

We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology.

We protect our developers and don’t believe in overtime as a rule.

You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.

Team members are not over worked, and we respect people’s personal time.

There is a great relationship between team members.

No micro-management!

We have bi-annual career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning.

We send you on conferences, in order for you to learn and experience new things.

Desired Skills:

.net

rest

rpc

git

sql

mvc

software

