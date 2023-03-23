Senior Software Developer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

A Senior Developer with over 7 years of experience in C# and .NET development should have a deep understanding of object-oriented programming, web services, and software architecture. They should be able to design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain applications using C# and .NET. They should have a good knowledge of best practices for coding and debugging. Additionally, they should have experience with source control systems, such as Git, and be able to collaborate effectively with other developers. The ideal candidate should also have excellent problem-solving skills and be able to work independently or as part of a team.

Experience:

– Over 7 years of experience in C# and .NET development

– Deep understanding of object-oriented programming, web services, and software architecture

– Design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain applications using C# and .NET

– Knowledge of best practices for coding and debugging

– Experience with source control systems, such as Git

– Able to collaborate effectively with other developers

– Knowledge of Umbraco preferable

Skills:

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– Able to work independently or as part of a team

Responsibilities:

– Design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain applications using C# and .NET

– Collaborate effectively with other developers

– Use best practices for coding and debugging

– Work independently or as part of a team

Education:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field (preferred)

Certifications:

– Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) (preferred)

Desired Skills:

