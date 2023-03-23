Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Junior Software Engineer

Role Purpose: The purpose of the Software Engineer (SE) at Andile is to design, develop and implement technical software solutions to Capital Markets challenges through software engineering. This role is responsible for the quality and execution of the software development process on client deliverables.

Role Objectives:

Understand and clarify client technical requirements to identify, document and solve client technical challenges within the client business and/or technical context.

Deliver technical solutions to solve client business and/or technical challenges.

Ensure that implemented technical solutions address the original client business and/ or technical requirement with the requisite quality and efficiency that aims to exceed client expectations.

Ensure Andile’s continual growth in software engineering competence, competitiveness and innovation through continuous individual learning and development.

Knowledge:

Software Engineering fundamental knowledge at the requisite level of seniority (accountability).

Capital Markets Software Systems knowledge at the requisite level of seniority (accountability) is advantageous.

Capital Markets subject matter, across asset classes, across business areas at the requisite level of seniority (accountability).

Skills:

Requirements Gathering – elicitation of technical requirements for input to technical requirements specifications.

Solution Design – design of technical solutions that address client requirements.

Scoping – contribute to client deliverable scope analysis and definition within context of technical requirements.

Software Development – the ability to develop software to deliver technical solutions to client requirements.

Planning – plan task execution and deliver accordingly.

Documentation – documenting of all required aspects related to technical analysis including requirements, solutions and testing according to Software Engineering documentation standards.

Testing – definition, validation and documentation of functional and/or technical testing scope, test cases and test outcomes across all testing phases, including unit, functional/integration, regression and user acceptance testing.

Solution Verification – quality control and verification of final solution adherence to technical requirements specifications before final production delivery and implementation.

Technical Solution Training – training to client business users in the use and understanding of proposed or implemented solutions.

Post Implementation Support – software maintenance and client assistance in the technical use and understanding of implemented solutions.

Stakeholder Engagement – the ability to engage relevant stakeholders of a deliverable for all technical delivery aspects.

Prioritisation – the ability to identify the object of highest importance and executing accordingly.

Communication – the ability to convey relevant information in written and verbal form with the intent of creating clarity.

Interpersonal Skills – the ability to interact with other people, individually and in groups through listening, effective speaking and the ability to control and manage emotions.

Collaboration – being intentional about working together with others to achieve a common purpose, and the realisation that the collective result is superior to individual results.

Minimum Requirements:

B.Sc. Computer Science or B.Eng. Electrical and/or Electronic Engineering or similar degrees.

Post-graduate degrees are advantageous.

Desired Skills:

B.Sc Computer Science

Electrical or Electronic Engineer

Calypso

