Solar Engineering and Technical Product Manager

Our client in the Manufacturing Industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Solar Engineering and Technical Product Manager.

An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

Must have a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, electrical engineering, or renewable energies, or a relevant tertiary technical qualification.

At least 5 years relevant and proven experience and background in the Solar and renewable energy industry, and specifically Project and Contract management in Solar, PV, and Utilities.

Possesses superior organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects with shifting deadlines.

Previous experience working with contract regulations and the related laws is strongly preferred.

Proven track record of at least 5 years in a managerial role leading people and managing resources in a changing and dynamic environment.

Experience analysing and interpreting energy generation data, virtual PPAs, green tariffs, and wholesale energy market data.

Experience in building cross-functional relationships.

Knowledge of relevant Business processes and Quality Management Systems, processes and procedures.

Computer literacy (MS Office Suite; SAP, ERP Systems, and job-specific software systems).

Responsibilities:

Participates and contributes to the development and execution of the overall Industrial strategy.

Perform design tasks assigned by Electrical, Lead or Supervising Engineers.

Perform progressively independent design of complete construction drawings including but not limited to medium and low voltage AC, DC, grounding, and wiring diagrams, electrical site plans, and equipment layouts.

Understand, prepare, and execute supporting calculations of the PV field DC and AC collection electrical infra-structure design including but not limited to equipment, conductor, conduit, and OCPD sizing, and voltage drop/power loss.

Assemble design drawings and documents.

Attend meetings with internal and external customers and provide engineering support through design and construction phases including, but not limited, to reviewing equipment submittals, responding to RFIs, and addressing relevant regulatory comments.

Follow QAQC processes through design and construction phases.

Attend site visits as needed.

Interaction with Project Manager, external design team and information management.

Maintain professional and technical development goals to acquire PE certification.

Provide mentorship to less experienced engineers and designers.

Perform job functions at both detailed design and preliminary proposal levels.

Implement the engineering department’s design workflows among team.

Interact and coordinate with inter-department staff and managers supporting their agendas and timelines.

Apply complete conformance of regulatory or legislative codes to documents.

Ensure that goods and services consistently meet customer needs as well as the technical requirement.

Develop best business practices sharing across all regions.

Review site surveys, review drawings and plans and other requirements to develop and prepare cost estimates for clients’ applications.

Optimise equipment designs, including materials or services, which would result in cost reduction or improvements in operations.

Partner to provide technical services to clients relating to use, operation, and maintenance of equipment.

Work with the team to formulate strategic project approaches and lead the proposal design process for renewable energy projects.

Coordinate multi-disciplinary teams and partner with technical engineering teams to respond to RFP’s and prepare winning proposals.

Prioritise deliverables and work in a fast-paced environment.

Continuously liaise with the Industrial Sales team and Operations to ensure availability of the right product at the right time.

Develop, define technically and economically feasible applications by performing preliminary engineering/design, project metering and measurements of critical parameters.

Read specifications and do the design accordingly.

Check/discuss modifications to electrical drawings for as-built documentation.

Gain an understanding of the client’s needs and requirements from various stakeholders.

Participate in the development of product specifications.

Check/discuss modifications to electrical drawings for as-built documentation.

Oversee government regulatory document submission.

Work with the team to formulate strategic project approaches and lead the proposal process for renewable energy projects.

Review and test all new product lines.

Manage the Warranty and Claims process.

Keeping abreast of technology developments in the industry.

Desired Skills:

electrian

solar

pv

technical

electrical

energy

Learn more/Apply for this position