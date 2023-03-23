Systems Administrator at Kwena

Maintain IT infrastructure, systems, and vendor service levels, manage hardware and software requirements, administer WMS, minimize and manager IT risks.
This is a 12 Month contract position based at the Maxmead Distribution Centre in Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Duties and responsibilities, but not limited to:
- Manage and administer the WMS system across all areas of the supply chain (Foods, FBH)
- Resolve user / operational queries
- Effective User management
- Housekeeping and maintenance tasks
- Adherence to change controls and IT processes
- Compiling of logs and testing of fixes prior to implementation
- Identify problems (recurring incidents) and resolve or escalate appropriately
- Timeous and accurate reporting (EOD)
- Perform system regression testing and feedback results
- Document, publish and maintain system administration manuals to facilitate learning amongst the team
Support effective implementation of projects from an IT perspective
- Action all system-related tasks as agreed upon by the project deliverables
- Support project ‘go-lives’ and act as the IT onsite resource
- Take ownership of computer systems and related processes after project implementation.
Identify opportunities for continuous improvement deliver against ongoing enhancement/business requirement demands.
- Provide input into the one-year operating plan for IT Logistics and the DC (Distribution Centre)
- Give input to the development of and maintain the site Business Continuation and Disaster Recovery Plans.
Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes and ways of working
- Understand relevant Service Level Agreements with necessary escalations for optimal uptime.
- Institute accurate controls to prevent computer system failures thereby minimizing risks and ensuring stability across systems
- Maintain IT infrastructure (Hardware and Software) within the DC as per clients’ defined OEC
- Effective incident management and root cause analysis
Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders
- Implement and maintain effective communication with all internal and external customers
- Maintain and report on the operational compliance scorecard on a weekly and monthly basis to IT and DC management
- Facilitate the relationship with SMC (Service Management Centre, HO) to ensure all incidents, logs are actioned, escalated and resolved timeously
- Maintain relationships with the HO IT departments, ensuring effective communication, negotiation and control of all IT related activities impacting the DC’s
Minimum requirements
- 3-year IT Qualification
- Warehouse Management System (WMS) or Supply Chain / Warehousing experience.
- Experience in the IT service and support fields
- Understanding of networks and IT infrastructure
- Previous experience in a Systems Administrator role will be advantageous
- Demonstrates an ability to work in a critical and complex environment
- Has or is quickly able to develop a thorough working knowledge of systems and processes within the distribution centres and warehouses
Additional Criteria
- Demonstrates the ability to do planning e.g. (mini Projects, implementations, etc.)
- Demonstrates the ability to identify and resolve problems timeously
- Demonstrates the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of solutions and to recommend and implement improvements
- Demonstrates the ability to make effective decisions under time pressure
- Ability to work shifts and do standby 24 x 7
- Work during Peak periods (example: Easter and December)
- Ability to use technological equipment, programmes and applications to enhance productivity
- Develops familiarity with IT terms and acronyms
- Effectively uses existing procedures, processes, and tools to identify and solve routine problems
- Sets priorities with an appropriate sense of what is most important for effective delivery
- Manages time effectively to accomplish what needs to get done
- Prepares basic presentations that are logically structured.
- Records and presents basic written information clearly.
- Speaks clearly and understandably when interacting with others.
- Works well with people from diverse backgrounds
- Remains focused on task despite changes
- Responds to change with appropriate sense of commitment and enthusiasm
Desired Skills:
- WMS