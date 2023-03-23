Systems Administrator at Kwena

Mar 23, 2023

Maintain IT infrastructure, systems, and vendor service levels, manage hardware and software requirements, administer WMS, minimize and manager IT risks.

This is a 12 Month contract position based at the Maxmead Distribution Centre in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Duties and responsibilities, but not limited to:

  • Manage and administer the WMS system across all areas of the supply chain (Foods, FBH)
  • Resolve user / operational queries
  • Effective User management
  • Housekeeping and maintenance tasks
  • Adherence to change controls and IT processes
  • Compiling of logs and testing of fixes prior to implementation
  • Identify problems (recurring incidents) and resolve or escalate appropriately
  • Timeous and accurate reporting (EOD)
  • Perform system regression testing and feedback results
  • Document, publish and maintain system administration manuals to facilitate learning amongst the team

Support effective implementation of projects from an IT perspective

  • Action all system-related tasks as agreed upon by the project deliverables
  • Support project ‘go-lives’ and act as the IT onsite resource
  • Take ownership of computer systems and related processes after project implementation.

Identify opportunities for continuous improvement deliver against ongoing enhancement/business requirement demands.

  • Provide input into the one-year operating plan for IT Logistics and the DC (Distribution Centre)
  • Give input to the development of and maintain the site Business Continuation and Disaster Recovery Plans.

Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes and ways of working

  • Understand relevant Service Level Agreements with necessary escalations for optimal uptime.
  • Institute accurate controls to prevent computer system failures thereby minimizing risks and ensuring stability across systems
  • Maintain IT infrastructure (Hardware and Software) within the DC as per clients’ defined OEC
  • Effective incident management and root cause analysis

Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders

  • Implement and maintain effective communication with all internal and external customers
  • Maintain and report on the operational compliance scorecard on a weekly and monthly basis to IT and DC management
  • Facilitate the relationship with SMC (Service Management Centre, HO) to ensure all incidents, logs are actioned, escalated and resolved timeously
  • Maintain relationships with the HO IT departments, ensuring effective communication, negotiation and control of all IT related activities impacting the DC’s

Minimum requirements

  • 3-year IT Qualification
  • Warehouse Management System (WMS) or Supply Chain / Warehousing experience.
  • Experience in the IT service and support fields
  • Understanding of networks and IT infrastructure
  • Previous experience in a Systems Administrator role will be advantageous
  • Demonstrates an ability to work in a critical and complex environment
  • Has or is quickly able to develop a thorough working knowledge of systems and processes within the distribution centres and warehouses

Additional Criteria

  • Demonstrates the ability to do planning e.g. (mini Projects, implementations, etc.)
  • Demonstrates the ability to identify and resolve problems timeously
  • Demonstrates the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of solutions and to recommend and implement improvements
  • Demonstrates the ability to make effective decisions under time pressure
  • Ability to work shifts and do standby 24 x 7
  • Work during Peak periods (example: Easter and December)
  • Ability to use technological equipment, programmes and applications to enhance productivity
  • Develops familiarity with IT terms and acronyms
  • Effectively uses existing procedures, processes, and tools to identify and solve routine problems
  • Sets priorities with an appropriate sense of what is most important for effective delivery
  • Manages time effectively to accomplish what needs to get done
  • Prepares basic presentations that are logically structured.
  • Records and presents basic written information clearly.
  • Speaks clearly and understandably when interacting with others.
  • Works well with people from diverse backgrounds
  • Remains focused on task despite changes
  • Responds to change with appropriate sense of commitment and enthusiasm

Desired Skills:

  • WMS

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *