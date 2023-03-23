Systems Administrator at Kwena – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Maintain IT infrastructure, systems, and vendor service levels, manage hardware and software requirements, administer WMS, minimize and manager IT risks.

This is a 12 Month contract position based at the Maxmead Distribution Centre in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Duties and responsibilities, but not limited to:

Manage and administer the WMS system across all areas of the supply chain (Foods, FBH)

Resolve user / operational queries

Effective User management

Housekeeping and maintenance tasks

Adherence to change controls and IT processes

Compiling of logs and testing of fixes prior to implementation

Identify problems (recurring incidents) and resolve or escalate appropriately

Timeous and accurate reporting (EOD)

Perform system regression testing and feedback results

Document, publish and maintain system administration manuals to facilitate learning amongst the team

Support effective implementation of projects from an IT perspective

Action all system-related tasks as agreed upon by the project deliverables

Support project ‘go-lives’ and act as the IT onsite resource

Take ownership of computer systems and related processes after project implementation.

Identify opportunities for continuous improvement deliver against ongoing enhancement/business requirement demands.

Provide input into the one-year operating plan for IT Logistics and the DC (Distribution Centre)

Give input to the development of and maintain the site Business Continuation and Disaster Recovery Plans.

Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes and ways of working

Understand relevant Service Level Agreements with necessary escalations for optimal uptime.

Institute accurate controls to prevent computer system failures thereby minimizing risks and ensuring stability across systems

Maintain IT infrastructure (Hardware and Software) within the DC as per clients’ defined OEC

Effective incident management and root cause analysis

Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders

Implement and maintain effective communication with all internal and external customers

Maintain and report on the operational compliance scorecard on a weekly and monthly basis to IT and DC management

Facilitate the relationship with SMC (Service Management Centre, HO) to ensure all incidents, logs are actioned, escalated and resolved timeously

Maintain relationships with the HO IT departments, ensuring effective communication, negotiation and control of all IT related activities impacting the DC’s

Minimum requirements

3-year IT Qualification

Warehouse Management System (WMS) or Supply Chain / Warehousing experience.

Experience in the IT service and support fields

Understanding of networks and IT infrastructure

Previous experience in a Systems Administrator role will be advantageous

Demonstrates an ability to work in a critical and complex environment

Has or is quickly able to develop a thorough working knowledge of systems and processes within the distribution centres and warehouses

Additional Criteria

Demonstrates the ability to do planning e.g. (mini Projects, implementations, etc.)

Demonstrates the ability to identify and resolve problems timeously

Demonstrates the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of solutions and to recommend and implement improvements

Demonstrates the ability to make effective decisions under time pressure

Ability to work shifts and do standby 24 x 7

Work during Peak periods (example: Easter and December)

Ability to use technological equipment, programmes and applications to enhance productivity

Develops familiarity with IT terms and acronyms

Effectively uses existing procedures, processes, and tools to identify and solve routine problems

Sets priorities with an appropriate sense of what is most important for effective delivery

Manages time effectively to accomplish what needs to get done

Prepares basic presentations that are logically structured.

Records and presents basic written information clearly.

Speaks clearly and understandably when interacting with others.

Works well with people from diverse backgrounds

Remains focused on task despite changes

Responds to change with appropriate sense of commitment and enthusiasm

Desired Skills:

WMS

