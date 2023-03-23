Technical Product Manager – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Technical Product Manager to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Collaborate with software development teams to ensure seamless integration of Kubernetes security tools with their applications and collect feedback

Ability to work well with internal teams, including developers, engineers, architects, quality assurance, and operations. Ensure requirements are fully understood and that implementation plans match expectations

Managing the backlog and prioritisation

Provide technical guidance and support to other members of the platform team and stakeholders in the areas of Kubernetes architecture, deployment and management as it relates to container security

Real-time understanding of the cutting-edge technology of cloud security, and responsible for the cutting-edge technology in a landable cloud security program

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc degree / IT degree or other related fields

5 years of experience in designing, deploying and managing Kubernetes clusters

Experience in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as Terraform

Knowledge of networking concepts and security best practices in Kubernetes

Experience with container security tools like NeuVector, Prisma Cloud, Aqua Security, Sysdig

Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) and Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) or Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Product Manager

Kubernetes

AWS

