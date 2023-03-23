Technical Specialist

Mar 23, 2023

Stop and take a look if you are Technical Specialist in the FMCG industry, located in Cape Town.
Requirements:

  • Matric
  • N6 Diploma in Electrical or Instrumentation
  • 5 years FMCG experience
  • SERVO Control systems experience
  • PLC programming experience

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact Francis/Grant on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates, should you not hear from us in 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • FMCG
  • Problem Analysis
  • Systems Support
  • Problem Management
  • Application of knowledge
  • Technical Assistance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

