Stop and take a look if you are Technical Specialist in the FMCG industry, located in Cape Town.
Requirements:
- Matric
- N6 Diploma in Electrical or Instrumentation
- 5 years FMCG experience
- SERVO Control systems experience
- PLC programming experience
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to
Desired Skills:
- FMCG
- Problem Analysis
- Systems Support
- Problem Management
- Application of knowledge
- Technical Assistance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree