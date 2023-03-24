Applications for AWS Fintech Africa Accelerator open

Amazon Web Services’ Startup Loft Accelerator team has announced the launch of its inaugural AWS Fintech Africa Accelerator.

Pre-seed and seed stage fintech founders operating in Africa and building companies to solve fundamental issues in payments, open/embedded finance, digital banking, blockchain, decentralized finance, fintech-as-a-service, and other fintech categories are encouraged to apply to the upcoming accelerator cohort between now and 27 April 2023.

The equity-free accelerator program aims to support early-stage fintech companies with everything from technology, product development, go-to-market strategy, and preparing founders for the nuances and complications of fundraising. The 10-week, virtual accelerator is designed to give CEOs and chief technology officers (CTOs) the necessary tools for unlocking meaningful growth and scale, while also connecting them with world-class mentors and a global network of AWS Startup Loft Accelerator alumni.

The accelerator will work closely with CTOs to prepare them with everything from recruiting world-class talent to managing an engineering team, building a minimum viable product, and design principles for cloud architecture.

Cohort participants are also eligible to join the AWS Activate program which will provide each startup with up to $25 000.00 in AWS Activate Credits along with an array of other services in addition to exclusive offers from AWS’ partner companies.

The program is supported by organisations including Techcabal, the Africa Fintech Summit, Lateral Frontiers, Unicorn Growth Capital, Vestbee, Stripe and others.

Early-stage fintechs operating in Africa are invited to apply to the program here.