BI Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Intelligence Tester to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

The Business Intelligence Tester will join the Client’s QA team and work closely with the business analysts, developers, and project managers in business intelligence delivery stream.

Responsibilities

All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using HPALM / QC

Verifying the accuracy and credibility of data from ETL Process, staging tables, BI reports, and dashboards

Performing manual execution of the test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Performing manual execution to verify dashboard customization requirements

Performing load and performance test to ensure that data flows and mapping are not corrupted

Performing manual execution to verify that logs are updated

Performing manual execution to verify that reports generated are accurate

Perform back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

Capturing and demonstrating test execution business end users for approval

Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs / defects.

Participating in scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, retro etc.

Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meetings

Experience

Minimum 5 years of solid business intelligence testing experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent qualifications

ISTQB Certification advantageous

Experience working with QC / ALM, Jira, Confluence, and other collaborative tools

Very Strong in SQL scripting, Data issues root cause analysis skills and Data Warehousing concepts

Proven testing experience with Business Intelligence (BI) reports like Microsoft Power BI or Tableau

Strong Data warehouse end to end and data completeness testing experience

Experience in complex ETL mappings, mapplets and complex transformations testing

Exposure to end-to-end data validation for ETL and BI systems

Exposure to DB tools like Toad / PL SQL developer / SQL Plus / SQL server management studio

Experience in Business Intelligence testing in various reports

Basic understanding of automation

Ability to work within team following different development methodologies / hybrid

Competencies

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

Critical thinking, problem-solving and prioritization skills

Attention to detail

Team player

Demonstrated problem analysis and problem-solving skills in a technical environment

Excellent written and oral communication skills are required

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Results Driven

Flexible (able to adapt to change)

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

BI

Data

Tester

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position