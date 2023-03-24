Business Analyst

Mar 24, 2023

Responsibilities

  • Act as a consultant to the client on the application
  • Participate in client planning forums and advise on solutions
  • Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement
  • Assist business to articulate the benefits they wish to realize with the solution
  • Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the “why” rather than the “what” of the business request
  • Facilitating the development of a Business Case

Customer Requirements Specification

  • Follow a structured process to listen to, understand and document client requirements
  • If needed, facilitate activities like interviews or JAD sessions to expand the understanding of the business requirements
  • If required, perform analytical tasks, data extracts, run queries or any other form of analysis to gather information
  • Following up with clients to clear up ambiguity and possible misunderstanding
  • Documenting the requirements in a Customer Requirements Specifications (CRS) document (which may include UML models, business process documents)
  • Ensuring alignment between the Business Case and the CRS
  • Review the functional requirements with the client, using appropriate formats such as presentations and walk-through discussions and obtain sign-off on CRS

Product Requirements Specification (

  • Design and validate the functional solution
  • This involves interpreting the CRS into a set of Functional Requirements Specifications (FRS)
  • Apply knowledge of the system, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects that must be considered
  • Identify a set of stakeholders that need to be involved in creating and validating the PRS
  • Interview business and technical owners, as well as experienced members of the development team (Development Manager, Architect, Business Analyst Senior)
  • Identify and involve other teams and domains that must be integrated to for the solution to work
  • Build & demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs
  • Perform modelling & build data models that simulate the solution
  • Identify and design a set of test cases/scripts, test scenarios and test data sets to accompany the PRS
  • Validate the PRS and Test Basket with the client and identified stakeholders and obtain sign-off

Solution Proposal

  • Review the approved CRS and PRS with the development team
  • If required, revert back to client or other stakeholders if technical issues require business decisions in order to proceed
  • Answer queries from the development team on business or functional aspects of the required solution
  • Defend the client business requirements

Project Documentation

  • Perform Project Management activities, such as providing the client as well as relevant team members with estimates of the duration of tasks
  • Provide updates to project schedules
  • Maintain and update the scheduling system
  • Coordinate work activities between the client and development team (e.g. scheduling JAD sessions)
  • Maintain project documentation
  • Provide input to technical design, and liaise between the client and the technical team
  • Act as a project manager: define & manage risks, define and document scope, update and report on progress, assign tasks and manage delivery
  • Manage and prevent scope creep
  • If required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR)

Release Notes & Training Material

  • Update and publish release notes related to the current system changes implemented and notify impacted parties
  • Assist trainers with queries or release notes
  • Present initiation papers to other teams at the Channel Forums
  • Develop procedure manuals for the system (for use by development team)
  • Maintain and update the CRS and PRS with any added content
  • Upload CRS, PRS and TS to the SharePoint server and load links into the scheduling system
  • Keep status updated
  • Check documents in and out of system
  • During go-live, perform live monitoring of the new system
  • If required, make configuration settings/updates, version number changes, workflow and configuration table changes

Query Report

  • Respond to incidents escalated by the Incidents team
  • Log issues in the appropriate issues logging system
  • Conduct preliminary analysis on issues
  • Provide reporting to Development Manager or PM on project activities and status.

Service Level Agreements

  • Agree required support functions with business prior to go live, and document in SLA
  • During go-live, provide end user support if required
  • Be on standby for possible client issues during go-live
  • Provide ad-hoc “walk through” support on site with clients
  • During go-live, participate in the resolution of serious errors by implementing emergency changes
  • Provide assistance when presentations are done to external clients (e.g. Brokers)

Personal Attributes

  • Team Player
  • Coach
  • Process Champion
  • Customer Champion
  • Consultant
  • Risk Mitigation
  • Solutions driven
  • Knowledge Manager
  • Project Manager
  • Tenacity
  • Stress Management
  • PersuasionTechnical Competencies
  • Project Management
  • SQL queries
  • Business Writing Skills
  • Presentation and Facilitation Skills
  • Solution Architecture
  • Process Mapping
  • Entity Diagram mapping
  • Software testing pack design, functional testing

Education and Experience

  • Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI
  • Technologies: SQL, UML, XML and OO
  • Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation
  • 5 years solid Business Analysis experience.
  • SQL, UML, XML and OO experience

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Process Mapping
  • ITIL

