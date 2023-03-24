Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Responsibilities
- Act as a consultant to the client on the application
- Participate in client planning forums and advise on solutions
- Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement
- Assist business to articulate the benefits they wish to realize with the solution
- Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the “why” rather than the “what” of the business request
- Facilitating the development of a Business Case
Customer Requirements Specification
- Follow a structured process to listen to, understand and document client requirements
- If needed, facilitate activities like interviews or JAD sessions to expand the understanding of the business requirements
- If required, perform analytical tasks, data extracts, run queries or any other form of analysis to gather information
- Following up with clients to clear up ambiguity and possible misunderstanding
- Documenting the requirements in a Customer Requirements Specifications (CRS) document (which may include UML models, business process documents)
- Ensuring alignment between the Business Case and the CRS
- Review the functional requirements with the client, using appropriate formats such as presentations and walk-through discussions and obtain sign-off on CRS
Product Requirements Specification (
- Design and validate the functional solution
- This involves interpreting the CRS into a set of Functional Requirements Specifications (FRS)
- Apply knowledge of the system, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects that must be considered
- Identify a set of stakeholders that need to be involved in creating and validating the PRS
- Interview business and technical owners, as well as experienced members of the development team (Development Manager, Architect, Business Analyst Senior)
- Identify and involve other teams and domains that must be integrated to for the solution to work
- Build & demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs
- Perform modelling & build data models that simulate the solution
- Identify and design a set of test cases/scripts, test scenarios and test data sets to accompany the PRS
- Validate the PRS and Test Basket with the client and identified stakeholders and obtain sign-off
Solution Proposal
- Review the approved CRS and PRS with the development team
- If required, revert back to client or other stakeholders if technical issues require business decisions in order to proceed
- Answer queries from the development team on business or functional aspects of the required solution
- Defend the client business requirements
Project Documentation
- Perform Project Management activities, such as providing the client as well as relevant team members with estimates of the duration of tasks
- Provide updates to project schedules
- Maintain and update the scheduling system
- Coordinate work activities between the client and development team (e.g. scheduling JAD sessions)
- Maintain project documentation
- Provide input to technical design, and liaise between the client and the technical team
- Act as a project manager: define & manage risks, define and document scope, update and report on progress, assign tasks and manage delivery
- Manage and prevent scope creep
- If required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR)
Release Notes & Training Material
- Update and publish release notes related to the current system changes implemented and notify impacted parties
- Assist trainers with queries or release notes
- Present initiation papers to other teams at the Channel Forums
- Develop procedure manuals for the system (for use by development team)
- Maintain and update the CRS and PRS with any added content
- Upload CRS, PRS and TS to the SharePoint server and load links into the scheduling system
- Keep status updated
- Check documents in and out of system
- During go-live, perform live monitoring of the new system
- If required, make configuration settings/updates, version number changes, workflow and configuration table changes
Query Report
- Respond to incidents escalated by the Incidents team
- Log issues in the appropriate issues logging system
- Conduct preliminary analysis on issues
- Provide reporting to Development Manager or PM on project activities and status.
Service Level Agreements
- Agree required support functions with business prior to go live, and document in SLA
- During go-live, provide end user support if required
- Be on standby for possible client issues during go-live
- Provide ad-hoc “walk through” support on site with clients
- During go-live, participate in the resolution of serious errors by implementing emergency changes
- Provide assistance when presentations are done to external clients (e.g. Brokers)
Personal Attributes
- Team Player
- Coach
- Process Champion
- Customer Champion
- Consultant
- Risk Mitigation
- Solutions driven
- Knowledge Manager
- Project Manager
- Tenacity
- Stress Management
- PersuasionTechnical Competencies
- Project Management
- SQL queries
- Business Writing Skills
- Presentation and Facilitation Skills
- Solution Architecture
- Process Mapping
- Entity Diagram mapping
- Software testing pack design, functional testing
Education and Experience
- Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI
- Technologies: SQL, UML, XML and OO
- Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation
- 5 years solid Business Analysis experience.
- SQL, UML, XML and OO experience
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Process Mapping
- ITIL