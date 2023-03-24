Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Business Analyst – FMCG sector – Olifantsfontein
- BSc Degree in Computer Science or BCom (Equivalent experience)
- 3 Years Experience in business analysis, process analysis
- SQL Expertise
- Advanced Excel Skills
- FMCG Experience (Advantageous)
- Ability to develop a systematic understanding of business processes and apply it to software/system design and development.
- Knowledge of Database Structures
- PowerBi or similar skills (BI Tools)
- Basic Technical IT skills
- Knowledge of APIs (Integration)
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Business analysis and problem identification KPA: Accurate identification and analysis of business, system, and technical requirements for multiple projects through problem identification, resulting in well-defined project objectives and success criteria.
- Stakeholder engagement and communication KPA: Engage professionally with stakeholders across IT and Business departments to define business processes and associated changes, and assess their impact on the organization, resulting in clear communication and alignment on project goals and outcomes.
- Process change management: KPA: Manage process change within the business, including developing strategies to support change and overseeing the implementation of changes, resulting in successful adoption of new processes and increased efficiency.
- Sales and marketing strategy development: KPA: Work with the sales and marketing teams to develop and implement strategies to increase product sales and market share, resulting in increased revenue and market share.
- Data analysis and process improvement: KPA: Identify and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and reduce costs in areas such as procurement, production, and distribution, resulting in cost savings and improved operational efficiency.
MINIMUM DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Identify and analyze business, system, and technical requirements for multiple projects through problem identification
- Engage professionally with stakeholders across IT and Business departments to define business processes and associated changes, and assess their impact on the organization
- Assist with technical system handover and documentation, ensuring that all relevant stakeholders have the necessary information
- Manage process change within the business, including developing strategies to support change and overseeing the implementation of changes
- Analyze sales and market data to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for growth
- Work with the sales and marketing teams to develop and implement strategies to increase product sales and market share
- Monitor and analyze consumer feedback and complaints, and work with the relevant departments to address any issues or concerns
- Collaborate with the supply chain team to optimize inventory levels and ensure product availability
- Identify and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and reduce costs in areas such as procurement, production, and distribution
- Conduct research and analysis on competitors and industry trends to identify potential threats and opportunities for the business
- Provide guidance and support to other departments on business processes and systems, and identify opportunities for cross-functional collaboration and process improvement
- Provide regular progress updates to stakeholders, highlighting key issues and risks
Desired Skills:
- Business analyst
- data analysis
- BI reporting
- Power bi
- FMCG
- analysis