Our client is looking to recruit a COBOL Developer who is innovative and talented who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of their efficient and enthusiastic teams.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Computer Science or IT related
- Cobol related certifications
Experience Required:
- At least 6 years Analysis and Software Development experience
- Mainframe
- Online and Batch development
- Cobol
- IMS
- Hogan experience preferred
- Excellent Analytical and Design skills
- payments experience preferred
- JCL
- Experience in Online and Batch Development
- Incident and Defect resolution
- Software testing
Duties/ Responsibilities:
Attributes:
- Ability to interact with business and technical staff at all levels
- Innovative and creative
- Strong work ethic
- Team player
- Ability to work under pressure
- Reliable, dependable and responsible
- Self-motivated
- Knowledge of and adherence to AGile Methodology
- Problem Solving skills
- Production callout
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML