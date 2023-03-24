COBOL Developer

Mar 24, 2023

Our client is looking to recruit a COBOL Developer who is innovative and talented who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of their efficient and enthusiastic teams.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Computer Science or IT related

  • Cobol related certifications

Experience Required:

  • At least 6 years Analysis and Software Development experience

  • Mainframe

  • Online and Batch development

  • Cobol

  • IMS

  • Hogan experience preferred

  • Excellent Analytical and Design skills

  • payments experience preferred

  • JCL

  • Experience in Online and Batch Development

  • Incident and Defect resolution

  • Software testing

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Attributes:

  • Ability to interact with business and technical staff at all levels

  • Innovative and creative

  • Strong work ethic

  • Team player

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Reliable, dependable and responsible

  • Self-motivated

  • Knowledge of and adherence to AGile Methodology

  • Problem Solving skills

  • Production callout

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

